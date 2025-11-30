Why DU has more students than seats and still thousands of vacancies

NEW DELHI: DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh on Friday shared detailed admission data for the 2025–26 academic session, revealing an unusual paradox: the university has admitted more undergraduate students than the total seats available, yet thousands of seats continue to remain vacant across programmes and colleges.

According to the V-C, Delhi University offered 71,624 undergraduate seats across 69 colleges and 79 programmes, but 72,230 admissions have been made so far, exceeding capacity in several courses.

“Some seats remained vacant in certain programmes while, in the interest of students, admissions have been made in excess of the seats in some programmes,” he said. At the postgraduate level, 10,457 students have been enrolled this year.

The admission figures were presented during the DU Court meeting held on Friday. Despite over-admission in some programmes, DU continues to struggle with widespread seat vacancies. Dean of Admissions Haneet Gandhi said withdrawals and dropouts significantly contribute to the gap every year.

Professor Gandhi said, “Every year we do have a vacancy as there are a lot of withdrawals and dropouts once we close the admission cycle. In certain programmes, we still do have some seats lying vacant. Roughly, there are still some 7,000 seats lying vacant in the University.”