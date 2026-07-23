Chidambaram urges Education Minister Pradhan to resign voluntarily to defuse NEET paper leak unrest

New Delhi (PTI): Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday suggested that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should voluntarily resign to help defuse the current situation, saying this gesture would be considered as an "honourable act" by people.
In a post on X, the former Union Home Minister said activist Sonam Wangchuk has made it clear that the demand of Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak is non-negotiable, but the prime minister is not willing to ask for his resignation.
"Mr Sonam Wangchuk has said that the demand for the resignation of the Education Minister is non-negotiable. Thousands of students and youth are out on the streets. Parents and the general public have supported the students and other protesters. Many protesters have shown their willingness to bear suffering and injuries, and many more will. MPs have disrupted Parliament on this issue.
"Hon'ble prime minister is not willing to ask for the resignation of the Education Minister. In such a difficult situation, why can't the Education Minister himself come forward and voluntarily step down and defuse the situation," Chidambaram asked in a post on X.
"Many people will view that gesture as an honourable act of the Education Minister," the Congress leader said.
In another post on X, Chidambaram said, "Irrespective of the different views taken by different sections of the people, the act of stepping down (by the Education Minister) will certainly defuse the situation".
There has been stalemate in Parliament with both houses failing to transact any business for the third day in a row and the students refusing to end their stir.
Wangchuk, who was on a hunger strike for several days also continues to make this demand, even though he has been removed by the police from the Jantar Mantar protest site.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.