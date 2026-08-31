‘Why repeated exam failures?’: Abhijit Dipke raises questions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Highlighting the systemic failures that force candidates onto the streets, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) Founding President Abhijit Dipke questioned the government's handling of recruitment tests after Maharashtra students gathered at his residence to celebrate the High Court's decision to re-conduct the Clerk Examination.

While candidates honoured Dipke with a flower bouquet for guiding their movement against initial technical glitches and administrative lapses, Dipke criticised the recurring pattern of flawed examinations.

"We welcome the Mumbai High Court's notification announcing a re-examination and the cancellation of the previous one; we congratulate everyone involved," Dipke stated. "However, I must ask: why does this happen repeatedly? Do students have to protest every time just to sit for an exam? Students should be studying, not protesting; their role is to study and take exams. It is the government's failure that has forced them to protest."



Dipke urged authorities to address the core issues before conducting the test again, calling for the blacklisting of unfit exam centres.



Student representatives Vinod Raut and Bhagyashree Karnar echoed Dipke's concerns, noting that the High Court's decision to cancel the typing test acknowledged the widespread irregularities.