Why do schools give more attention to November 14 than Veer Baal Diwas? NHRC seeks answers

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an explanation from the Union Ministry of Education over a complaint alleging that schools give greater attention to Children's Day celebrations on November 14 than to Veer Baal Diwas, observed on December 26 to commemorate the sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh's younger sons.
The NHRC, in proceedings, issued a notice to the Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy, seeking a detailed Action Taken Report within 14 days. The Commission has asked the Ministry whether any government notification, order or circular formally designates November 14 as Children's Day and whether schools conduct dedicated educational programmes for Veer Baal Diwas.
The complaint
The complaint was filed by Sanjeev Newar of the Seva Nyaya Utthan Foundation. It alleges that although schools organise programmes on November 14, students are not sufficiently familiar with the courage and sacrifice of the Sahibzadas, whose martyrdom is commemorated on December 26.
"Students are not being sufficiently exposed to this significant chapter of Indian history, particularly the unparalleled sacrifices of the Sahibzadas," the complaint stated.
The NHRC bench, headed by member Priyank Kanoongo, took cognisance of the complaint under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. It said educational institutions have an important role in developing historical awareness, constitutional values and knowledge of India's heritage among children.
The Commission also said schools should familiarise students with historical accounts that embody courage, sacrifice, devotion and resistance to injustice. It has asked the Ministry to clarify what educational and awareness activities are organised on December 26 to explain the historical significance of Veer Baal Diwas.
How Veer Baal Diwas came about
PM Modi announced on January 9, 2022, the Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh, that December 26 would be observed every year as Veer Baal Diwas. He described it as a "fitting tribute to the courage of the Sahibzades and their quest for justice". The announcement came about a month before the Punjab Assembly elections.
The day is observed in memory of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, the two younger sons of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. They were executed at Sirhind at the ages of nine and six, respectively.
The first observance was held on December 26, 2022, with the main programme at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi, attended by the Prime Minister.
The Ministry of Education issued guidelines for the first observance in December 2022, asking schools across the country to organise activities to familiarise students with the Sahibzadas' courage and sacrifice. The guidelines allowed schools to conduct assemblies and other activities before the winter break or during the first week after reopening.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also issued a circular on December 24, 2025, asking affiliated schools to observe Veer Baal Diwas. It provided an indicative list of activities for different age groups and asked schools to submit photographs and brief reports of their programmes.
Not the first call to revisit November 14
The question of linking Children's Day to Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday has been raised before. In April 2018, BJP MP from West Delhi Parvesh Verma wrote to PM Modi seeking to shift Children's Day from November 14 to December 26. He said 60 BJP MPs had signed the letter. Verma proposed that November 14 instead be observed as "Chacha Diwas", after Nehru's popular name, "Chacha Nehru".
Delhi BJP president and MP Manoj Tiwari later wrote to the PM separately, urging that Children's Day be moved to December 26 as a tribute to Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh.
Sikh bodies object to the name and school portrayals
The observance has also drawn objections from Sikh religious bodies. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Akal Takht have argued that the name "Veer Baal Diwas" is not in keeping with Sikh tradition, as the Sahibzadas are referred to as "Babas" and not "baal" (children).
On the Akal Takht's direction, a committee of Sikh scholars suggested the name "Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas". The SGPC wrote to the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Culture seeking the change. Some MPs, including Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney, have also urged the Centre to rename the day.
The SGPC has also objected to the way the day is marked in some schools. In 2023, it sought an explanation from the CBSE and the Ministries of Education, Culture and Minority Affairs after children played the roles of the Sahibzadas in school plays in states including Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, calling it against Sikh principles. In 2025, Sikh bodies objected to a Punjab government directive for a fancy-dress competition in which children aged five to eight were to dress as the Sahibzadas, citing SGPC resolutions dating back to 1934 that prohibit portrayal of the Sikh Gurus and their family members.
How November 14 became Children's Day
Nehru was born on November 14, 1889. Accounts of how his birthday became Children's Day differ. According to one account, November 14 was officially declared Children's Day in 1957 through a special government order, with the Department of Posts and Telegraphs issuing first-day covers and commemorative stamps. Other accounts state that India observed Children's Day on November 20, in line with the United Nations, until Nehru's death in 1964, after which his birthday was adopted.
The Ministry's reply to the NHRC is expected to address whether a formal order designating November 14 exists.