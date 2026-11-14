Why do schools give more attention to November 14 than Veer Baal Diwas? NHRC seeks answers

How Veer Baal Diwas came about

PM Modi announced on January 9, 2022, the Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh, that December 26 would be observed every year as Veer Baal Diwas. He described it as a "fitting tribute to the courage of the Sahibzades and their quest for justice". The announcement came about a month before the Punjab Assembly elections.

The day is observed in memory of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, the two younger sons of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. They were executed at Sirhind at the ages of nine and six, respectively.

The first observance was held on December 26, 2022, with the main programme at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi, attended by the Prime Minister.

The Ministry of Education issued guidelines for the first observance in December 2022, asking schools across the country to organise activities to familiarise students with the Sahibzadas' courage and sacrifice. The guidelines allowed schools to conduct assemblies and other activities before the winter break or during the first week after reopening.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also issued a circular on December 24, 2025, asking affiliated schools to observe Veer Baal Diwas. It provided an indicative list of activities for different age groups and asked schools to submit photographs and brief reports of their programmes.