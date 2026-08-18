JSSC-CGL cancellation: Dilip Ghosh questions Jharkhand govt's delay



Addressing the media at Jaipal Singh Stadium, CM Soren also ordered a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities in examinations conducted from 2014 to the present.



Aspirants became emotional and celebrated at Jaipal Singh Stadium after the Jharkhand government accepted their demands.

"Today, we held a special Cabinet meeting to bring this matter to a conclusion. After considering all aspects and finding solutions to the issues, we have decided to cancel all examinations conducted by TDPL, the results published by TDPL, and the selection or participation of any candidates through TDPL. All activities undertaken by TDPL in this regard have also been cancelled," CM Soren said in a press conference.

"Today, the Cabinet decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations as well. Furthermore, a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted into all errors--minor or major--that have occurred since 2014. We will also soon convene to discuss the amendments made to the MMDR Act by the Central Government; if necessary, we may even call a special session to deliberate on this specific issue," he said.



CM Soren announced a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities in the JPSC Civil Services examinations, saying the probe would be conducted under the supervision of a retired judge.

He said the SIT and CID were already investigating the matter and several "shocking facts" had emerged during the probe.

"The biggest and most prominent demand of the youth concerns the JPSC Civil Services examination. One of our ministers had assured them that an investigation into the matter was already underway. We will now conduct a comprehensive inquiry under the supervision of a retired judge. Sometimes it seems that we are right, and at other times, it appears that the students are right. It becomes difficult to distinguish between the two sides," CM said.