Why Delhi is falling for vinyls again

Listening together

Beyond private collections, vinyl culture in Delhi is also being shaped by listening parties — curated gatherings where people come together to hear albums in full. Sharma, who organises weekly listening sessions at venues such as Siyah Arthouse in Saket, sees these events as a way to restore music’s communal spirit. He previously ran Promenade Books in Hauz Khas Village, where he first began organising vinyl listening sessions.

“Vinyl DJing is popular, but I wanted to focus on artists,” he says. “So we began programming sessions around bands people love — Arctic Monkeys, Coldplay, The 1975, Peter Cat Recording Co.” Listening sessions are also about ‘an education’.

The appeal also lies in shared attention. “With playlists, everyone is fighting for their turn. With vinyl, there’s no skipping. You listen together,” Sharma explains. Often attended by dozens of people, these sessions transform listening into a social experience — one where conversations, memories, and discoveries flow organically. “I love The Lumineers, so the idea was: can we get everyone who loves The Lumineers in one room?” he adds.

“You carry your vinyl to listening sessions and connect with people who care about the same things,” says Khan. “Some people focus on sound quality. Others value the tactile experience — holding the record, placing it on the player, dropping the needle. You hear the crackle, the pop, the imperfections. It creates closeness with the music.”

Collectors also find joy in physically discovering new artists and genres through vinyl. “When I travel, I look for record stores,” says freelance music journalist Bhanuj Kappal. “Digging through catalogues is different from having everything online.” With around 250 records, Kappal values vinyl for reintroducing surprise into listening. “Sometimes you buy something because of the artwork or a backstory. You end up loving records you’d never search for online,” he says.