Why dairy may not be right for everyone

Dairy, at least in India, is not just simple good-or-bad food. Milk, curd, chaas, paneer, cream, and ghee are woven into daily life, family traditions, and regional food cultures. At the same time, we also see many adults who feel bloated, heavy, congested, or uncomfortable after consuming certain forms of dairy. The truth sits in the middle. Dairy is not automatically harmful, and it is not right for everyone either. The better question is whether the kind of dairy you are eating, in the quantity you are eating it, actually suits your body or not.

Why Dairy Does Not Affect Everybody the Same Way

Difficulty with dairy is not one condition. Lactose intolerance happens when the small intestine makes low levels of lactase, the enzyme that helps digest lactose, the natural sugar in milk. When lactose is not properly digested, it reaches the colon, where bacteria break it down and create gas and fluid, leading to symptoms like bloating, pain, diarrhea, and nausea. That does not mean every adult should stop consuming dairy. It means tolerance varies, and the form of dairy matters. At times, people who struggle with milk may still tolerate homemade curd or buttermilk better.

Hormones Need a More Mature Conversation

The hormone conversation around dairy also needs more maturity. Research has explored the connection between milk intake and insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), a hormone involved in growth and metabolic signaling. Some recent reviews suggest that in certain individuals, especially those prone to acne, insulin resistance, or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), dairy may influence pathways linked with sebum production, androgen activity, and breakouts.

But this is not the same as saying dairy disrupts hormones in everyone. In practice, what we see is variation. Some people do very well with modest amounts of good-quality dairy, while others notice flares in acne, digestive discomfort, or sluggishness.

Inflammation Is Often About the Gut, Not Just the Dairy

Dairy does not universally cause inflammation. Recent reviews suggest the overall picture is far more mixed. Some studies show neutral effects, and some suggest that fermented dairy may even support gut health and help modulate inflammatory responses. That makes sense clinically too. Often, the real issue is not dairy alone, but the condition of the gut. When digestion is weak, dairy may become harder to tolerate.

Before You Debate Dairy, Make Sure It Is Authentic

Another issue that deserves far more attention is adulteration and lookalike products. Make sure what you are consuming is actually dairy. Analogue paneer and adulterated ghee are a real concern. Paneer should be made from milk and an acidic agent. If you see refined vegetable oils, starches, emulsifiers, preservatives, or a long and confusing ingredient list, think twice. Ask restaurants and delivery outlets what they are using. Wherever possible, choose fresh, minimally processed, ethically sourced A2 dairy.

Disease Risk Is About Context, Not Panic

Recent reviews suggest that milk and yogurt are overall neutral to modestly favorable in relation to Cardiovascular-disease (CVD) risk, which should calm the usual panic around dairy and heart health. However, some meta-analyses still report that higher dairy-calcium intake is associated with a higher risk of prostate cancer. That does not prove cause and effect, but it does tell us that moderation, context, and individual risk factors matter.

The Smarter Way to Use Dairy

So where do we land? Not in fear, and not in blind loyalty. If dairy suits you, consume it wisely. Prefer ethically sourced and minimally processed options. Fermented forms like curd, chaas, and lassi are often better tolerated than milk. Ghee, too, can have a place when used with balance. If you notice bloating, acne, mucus, brain fog, sinus congestion, or repeated inflammatory flare-ups, take the help of your nutrition expert. The smartest nutrition approach is not to demonise dairy or glorify it. It is to listen to your body, respect bio-individuality.

This story has been written by Luke Coutinho.