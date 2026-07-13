Why 'chemical-free' isn't always scientific

In classrooms, teachers are finding themselves in the midst of a battle that seems to be slowly tipping against them, against viral misinformation masquerading as science. From "chemical-free" foods to "toxin-free" cosmetics and fears around preservatives, educators suggest students are coming to classrooms carrying misconceptions fuelled by reels and targeted advertising. The challenge lies in competing with emotionally appealing online content that sounds more convincing than the curriculum.

"Influencers confidently promote ideas like 'all preservatives are harmful' or 'synthetic means toxic' without scientific context," says Subham Kansabanik, Chemistry teacher at Bedibhawan Rabitirtha Vidyalaya in Nadia, West Bengal. "Students spend far more time on social media than in scientific discussions, making it harder for teachers to counter misinformation."

According to Kansabanik, many viral claims ignore a basic scientific principle: dosage matters. "People often think any exposure to chemicals is dangerous. But toxicity depends on amount, duration, and route of exposure," he says, adding that even naturally occurring acids like citric acid in lemons are not corrosive in everyday use.

"This confusion often stems from a fundamental misunderstanding of terminology. 'Many students assume that if something is natural, it's automatically safe,'" says Abhishek Pal, Assistant Professor in the Department of Microbiology at Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Belur Math.

He believes that the word "chemical" has unfairly become synonymous with danger. "Natural substances themselves are made of chemicals, however. Fruit peels, for instance, contain cellulose, silica, and several other compounds with distinct chemical properties. Water, oxygen, and DNA are all chemicals," he explains.

Both educators emphasise that schools and families must encourage critical thinking instead of blind acceptance of claims, especially online. "The problem is not science. The problem is when marketing language replaces scientific understanding," Kansabanik concludes.

As short-form content continues to dominate young people's screens, scientific literacy has become a survival skill in the digital age.