Why bigger may not be better for brands in 2026

Is branding going to be back?

The year almost past saw the near-decimation of brandcraft in more ways than one. It remained one totally devoted to technology. ‘MarTech’ or marketing technology became a phrase on its own. Technology-led companies had the old world of brand-thinkers in a twirl. Technology led and brands had to follow meekly.

Most of those who believed in the prowess of MarTech, with its ability to crunch numbers—both at the macro and micro level—and deliver results, seem to be doing a big rethink now as the year ends. Brand delivery on the basis of data and numbers have taken companies and their promoters onto a different track altogether. Phrases such as hyper-personalisation, customer data platform, growth-hacking, and actionable analytics have become popular with the new proponents of new industries.

The startup founder has precious little time for branding. At best, branding is seen as a service. Very few think of the brand as the product itself. In the bargain, brand thinking took a back seat and the ecstasy-play with numbers became the new passion.

Is branding going to be back in the boardroom once again as a cutting- and bleeding-edge differentiator in a world that is progressively getting flat in terms of the differentiated offering? I do believe it will.