Why are Indian students losing UK university admission offers? | Explained

Several universities in the United Kingdom are withdrawing admission offers to international students amid a rise in visa refusals and stricter government requirements for institutions sponsoring overseas applicants. The move follows a revision to the UK’s Basic Compliance Assessment framework, which reduced the permitted student visa refusal threshold for universities from 10% to 5%. Institutions that fail to meet the requirements risk losing their licence to sponsor international students.

The change has placed universities in a difficult position. They must recruit international students to sustain enrolments and fee income, but a high proportion of visa refusals among their sponsored applicants can threaten their ability to recruit from overseas in the future.

An analysis of UK Home Office data found that 10.5% of UK study visa applications were withdrawn in the first half of 2026, compared with 2.3% during the same period in 2025 and 0.4% in 2023. Universities told that their decision to revoke admission offers pre-emptively was a major factor behind the increase.