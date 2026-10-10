Why are Indian students in Canada facing uncertainty over OSAP funding? | Explained

Ontario has paused payments under the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) to students at private postsecondary institutions while an independent audit examines suspected irregularities in the use of public funds. This development has raised concerns about funding and course continuity for students enrolled at affected colleges. Indian-origin students may also be affected if they are eligible for OSAP or if the suspension disrupts their institutions.

This follows preliminary findings indicating possible lapses in student enrolment verification, links between colleges and immigration services firms, and unusually high concentrations of funding applications from particular geographical areas. The government has referred the matter to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and notified the Auditor General. The allegations have not been established as criminal wrongdoing.

The suspension affects the wider private-college sector, not just the six campuses whose OSAP eligibility was suspended earlier this year. Ontario has more than 500 registered career colleges, of which 242 were eligible for OSAP. The government has now paused payments across private postsecondary institutions while the audit proceeds.