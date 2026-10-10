Why are Indian students in Canada facing uncertainty over OSAP funding? | Explained

Ontario has paused payments under the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) to students at private postsecondary institutions while an independent audit examines suspected irregularities in the use of public funds. This development has raised concerns about funding and course continuity for students enrolled at affected colleges. Indian-origin students may also be affected if they are eligible for OSAP or if the suspension disrupts their institutions.
This follows preliminary findings indicating possible lapses in student enrolment verification, links between colleges and immigration services firms, and unusually high concentrations of funding applications from particular geographical areas. The government has referred the matter to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and notified the Auditor General. The allegations have not been established as criminal wrongdoing.
The suspension affects the wider private-college sector, not just the six campuses whose OSAP eligibility was suspended earlier this year. Ontario has more than 500 registered career colleges, of which 242 were eligible for OSAP. The government has now paused payments across private postsecondary institutions while the audit proceeds.
What is OSAP and why has Ontario frozen payments?
OSAP provides financial assistance to eligible Ontario students through loans and grants. It can help cover tuition, books, equipment, compulsory fees and, for eligible full-time students, living expenses. Grants generally do not have to be repaid, while loans must be repaid.
Ontario's Ministry of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security said it began receiving a number of complaints in late 2024. Career Colleges Ontario, an independent organisation representing private career colleges, raised concerns about specific institutions with the ministry on January 15, 2025. The association says it had raised concerns about possible misuse as early as 2023.
The ministry launched targeted inspections in July 2025 and engaged its Forensic Investigation Team in December 2025 to strengthen oversight. In May 2026, it issued notices of non-renewal to six campuses, suspending their OSAP eligibility. In August, the government appointed KPMG to conduct a broader audit of OSAP applications at private postsecondary institutions.
Preliminary findings identified concerns involving common ownership structures among colleges, links or shared premises involving immigration services firms, inadequate verification of students' enrolment and course outcomes, and unusually high concentrations of applications from particular geographical areas.
The government subsequently notified the Auditor General and referred the matter to the OPP. It has paused OSAP payments associated with private postsecondary institutions while the audit continues. The findings are preliminary, and the referral does not mean that every affected college or student has engaged in wrongdoing.
What are the allegations against private career colleges?
Inspection reports concerning three Academy of Learning campuses, cited in court records, raised questions about whether students were participating in their courses and whether colleges could verify their identities, attendance and academic progress.
Inspectors alleged that some students could not identify their institution or programme, while records raised concerns about coursework being completed by third parties and courses being completed in unusually short periods. The colleges have disputed most of the allegations and are challenging the decisions affecting their access to OSAP.
The scale of funding has also drawn scrutiny. Seven career colleges received approximately C$385 million in OSAP grants in the 2024-25 academic year, according to figures cited by Canadian media. The figure relates to grants received by students at those institutions; it does not establish that the money was improperly claimed.
Ontario says many of the concerns identified so far are concentrated in online-only programmes. The government intends to introduce legislation to make predominantly online programmes at private career colleges ineligible for OSAP. This is a proposed legislative change, separate from the current suspension of payments.
Why are Indian students concerned?
Students from India make up a significant part of the international student population at private career colleges in Ontario. But most international students are not eligible for OSAP. Eligibility generally requires applicants to be Ontario residents who are Canadian citizens, permanent residents or protected persons, along with meeting other programme requirements. Indian students studying in Canada on a study permit are not directly affected by the OSAP payment pause.
International students may also be indirectly affected if enforcement action or financial pressure disrupts a college's operations, course schedules or student services. The government has not announced immigration restrictions targeting international students as part of this investigation.
What does the freeze mean for students already enrolled?
The academic year is already under way, and some students had received funding approvals and begun attending classes before the government announced the wider pause.
Career Colleges Ontario says students who had already been approved for assistance and were actively attending in-person classes should be protected while the investigation continues. It has asked the government to restore funding for students at compliant institutions and establish a clear process and timeline for colleges to regain OSAP eligibility.
The association says many career-college students are adult learners, parents and working people who depend on financial assistance not only for tuition but also for essential living expenses. Without clarity on whether payments will resume, students may struggle to decide whether they can afford to continue their courses.
Colleges are also trying to assess the effect on their operations and future enrolment. The government has said it is exploring low-interest loans through third-party financial institutions to support students during the transition. Details of the proposed arrangements, including eligibility and when they might become available, have not yet been announced.
What happens next?
Ontario has said private postsecondary institutions will have to meet stricter criteria before regaining OSAP eligibility. KPMG's audit is continuing, while the OPP reviews the matter referred to it. The government has not yet published a full timetable for the audit's completion or the restoration of payments.
For programmes beginning on or after August 1, 2026, students enrolled in career colleges receive their provincial OSAP funding as loans rather than grants. This change was announced before the current payment suspension and should not be confused with it.
Ontario's investigation is focused on the integrity of student assistance funding at private postsecondary institutions. Its eventual findings will determine what action is taken against institutions found to have breached requirements. Until then, the immediate questions for students are whether funding will resume, what conditions colleges must meet to regain eligibility, and how those already enrolled can continue their education without facing unexpected financial disruption.