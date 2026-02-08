Why Andhra Pradesh and Goa are considering a ban on social media for children under 16

Over the past year, the debate over restricting children’s access to social media has gained momentum worldwide. Australia has now become the first country to announce a ban on social media use for children under the age of 16. The restriction was applied to major platforms such as TikTok, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and Threads. Under the new rules, children below 16 will be barred from creating new social media accounts, and existing accounts belonging to underage users will be deactivated.

The decision has sparked a global conversation, with several countries — including Malaysia and some European nations — considering similar measures. The debate has also reached India, where two states, Andhra Pradesh and Goa, are examining whether to follow Australia’s lead. Australia says the move is aimed at addressing concerns over excessive screen time and the impact of social media on young people’s mental health and overall wellbeing. The same concerns are being cited by Andhra Pradesh and Goa as they explore the possibility of introducing similar restrictions.