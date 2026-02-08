Why Andhra Pradesh and Goa are considering a ban on social media for children under 16

Over the past year, the debate over restricting children’s access to social media has gained momentum worldwide. Australia has now become the first country to announce a ban on social media use for children under the age of 16. The restriction was applied to major platforms such as TikTok, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and Threads. Under the new rules, children below 16 will be barred from creating new social media accounts, and existing accounts belonging to underage users will be deactivated.
The decision has sparked a global conversation, with several countries — including Malaysia and some European nations — considering similar measures. The debate has also reached India, where two states, Andhra Pradesh and Goa, are examining whether to follow Australia’s lead. Australia says the move is aimed at addressing concerns over excessive screen time and the impact of social media on young people’s mental health and overall wellbeing. The same concerns are being cited by Andhra Pradesh and Goa as they explore the possibility of introducing similar restrictions.
Legislative approach
The debate in India gathered pace after L S K Devarayalu, a Member of Parliament from the Telugu Desam Party, introduced a private member’s bill seeking to restrict children under 16 from using social media platforms. The proposed legislation, titled the Social Media (Age Restrictions and Online Safety) Bill, would require platforms to verify users’ ages and deactivate accounts found to be in violation. While the draft bill is not yet public and does not represent government policy, it could influence parliamentary debate and future regulation.
Separately, the Andhra Pradesh government has set up a group of ministers to study social media regulations in other countries. It has also invited major platforms such as Meta, X, Google and ShareChat to discuss age-appropriate access and safety measures.
Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh said on X that trust in social media platforms is eroding and that excessive usage is affecting children’s attention spans and education. He said the state aims to examine legal frameworks and global best practices to make social media safer, particularly for women and children.
In Goa, Tourism and IT Minister Rohan Khaunte said the state is exploring whether a similar ban on social media use for children under 16 can be implemented. “If possible, we will implement a similar ban,” he told reporters, adding that the move could have a positive social impact by helping children stay focused and become responsible citizens. He said the government would present its position before the next session of the Goa Assembly.
Digital addiction concerns
The Economic Survey 2026 also has called for age-based restrictions on digital platforms, warning that compulsive screen use among young people is imposing measurable social and economic costs on the country. It said younger users are more vulnerable to compulsive behaviour and harmful content, linking excessive screen exposure to lower academic performance and adverse long-term earnings outcomes.
The survey also warned that “digital addiction” is hurting academic achievement and workplace productivity due to constant distractions, sleep deprivation and reduced attention spans. While digital access supports learning, employment and participation in the economy, excessive and compulsive use can result in serious social and economic consequences, including health problems and risky online behaviour. With internet access now nearly universal among young Indians, the survey said policy focus should shift from expanding access to addressing issues such as wellbeing, content quality and digital hygiene.
India is the world’s second-largest smartphone market, with around 750 million devices and nearly one billion internet users. Estimates suggest YouTube has about 500 million users in India, followed by Instagram with roughly 481 million users and Facebook with around 403 million.
