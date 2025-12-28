Why a museum isn't enough to memorialise Bhopal gas tragedy

Reflections on the Bhopal gas tragedy’s anniversaries have become ambivalent events today. Either they verge on the bureaucratically minimal, as a reluctant acknowledgement of a historical event, or they explode to the level of the carnivalesque, enacting the power of myth and folktale. Anniversaries tend to be, in that sense, deeply demanding. They're not just an enactment of a performance. They demand that the memory triggers the present into a deeply activist role.

On the morning of December 2, I was waiting patiently for the newspapers. I was trying to understand how India would react to one of the worst industrial disasters it has ever seen. I was stunned—there was minimal response to it. There was hardly any reference to the nature of the event or Bhopal itself. But what required mention was a proposed museum, a memorial for Bhopal. This is something deeply problematic that needs to be discussed in democratic forums.