Why 67 global researchers chose ICGEB New Delhi for training in AI biology, genome editing and drug development

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS): Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh visited the Trieste component of the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB) in Italy, where he reviewed advanced research facilities and highlighted India's growing role in global biotechnology research, scientific training and technology development.
The minister toured the centre's Biotechnology Development Unit, including its biopharmaceutical production and training facility, the new Biosafety Level-3 laboratory, the Functional Cell Biology laboratory's high-throughput screening facility and held interactions with ICGEB leadership as well as Indian fellows at the Centre.
Dr Singh highlighted the contribution of the ICGEB's India component to the country's biotechnology research ecosystem, particularly in areas aligned with the country's BioE3 policy. The areas showcased included biobased chemicals and enzymes, climate-resilient agriculture, carbon capture and utilisation, precision biotherapeutics, and marine and space biomanufacturing.
Among the research initiatives highlighted for the visiting delegation were India's first biofoundry for microbial biomanufacturing, research on enzyme and yeast systems for ethanol production, biological carbon capture, genome-edited crops and monoclonal antibodies against infectious diseases.
India has a significant presence in ICGEB's activities, with the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), supporting research and development programmes, innovation incubation and human resource development at the New Delhi component.
ICGEB New Delhi has also contributed to international scientific training and cooperation, the statement from the Ministry of Science and Technology said.
As many as 67 researchers from 22 countries undertook or began training at the New Delhi component between 2023 and 2026.
“This engagement has been complemented by workshops and scientific exchanges in areas including artificial intelligence in biology, drug development, genome editing, carbon capture, microscopy and flow cytometry,” the statement noted.
Through its research, training and technology-transfer activities, ICGEB has also provided a platform for scientific collaboration with developing and emerging economies, including engagement with countries in Asia and Africa through joint research, training and technology transfer, it added.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.