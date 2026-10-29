Why 1.3 million Indian students abroad must push domestic campuses toward dual degrees

Securing Global Credibility and Accreditations

Degree portability is non-negotiable for today's youth who possess a global mindset. Acquiring international accreditations at the course level ensures that degrees conferred in India carry equal weight before multinational boards and top-tier global graduate schools. Transparent credit mobility reassures students who remain in India will not compromise their future career horizons.

Retaining top-tier talent is both an economic and strategic imperative. Capital currently leaving the country as outward education remittances could, if retained domestically, fuel local innovation ecosystems, venture incubators, and university infrastructure. Building global universities at home is not about isolating Indian students from the world, but it is about transforming domestic campuses into vibrant hubs where international ideas, diverse faculty, and ambitious minds intersect.