"Hear the students": TMC's Kalyan Banerjee appeals to PM Modi

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee on Wednesday backed the ongoing students' protest at Jantar Mantar, saying that the central government should listen to the concerns of students.



Speaking to reporters, Banerjee extended his support to the students' protest by the Cockroach Janata Party. On July 20, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) held a 'Sansad Chalo' protest in the national capital, which was met with police action. The Opposition leaders have strongly criticised the police action and alleged that the protestors were "lathi-charged" and met with tear gas.

"We will support this. What Narendra Modi has done is unfortunate. Who will you listen to, if not students?" he added.

Furthermore, Banerjee also lost his cool when questioned by a reporter about the alleged attack on security personnel and journalists during the protest.

"If you want to ask Godi media-like questions, do it. I won't say anything. Will you do this to the young people of the country? Why will they not do it then?...Why did you go there? They know that you are Godi media. What they are doing is right," he said.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Whip in the Rajya Sabha Nadimul Haque has given notice under Rule 267 for a discussion in the House during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament over the alleged police action against student protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the national capital.