Who is Om Prakash Mathur? The academic background of Kerala's new Governor

Om Prakash Mathur, who was sworn in as the 29th Governor of Keralam on Friday, has a bachelor's degree from Rajasthan University, Jaipur. His appointment brings a new occupant to the constitutional office that also carries significant responsibilities in the state's higher education system.

According to his profile in the Rajya Sabha's official publication, Mathur holds a BA degree and was educated at Rajasthan University. Born in Bedal village in Rajasthan's Pali district, he graduated before entering public life as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) pracharak.

Mathur subsequently rose through the organisational ranks of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), serving as its general secretary in charge of Gujarat and holding several other responsibilities at the state and national levels. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan in 2008 and again in 2016.

Academic journey...

His academic background, however, is only one part of the profile of a Governor whose office has an important role in university administration.

As Governor, Mathur will also serve as Chancellor of the state's universities, a position that carries responsibilities under the respective university statutes. These include roles in the appointment of vice-chancellors and other aspects of university governance.

The office has been at the centre of disagreements between successive Kerala governments and their Governors over university appointments and administration, with several disputes reaching the courts.

Mathur succeeds Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who has been appointed Governor of Tamil Nadu.

His tenure will be closely watched by students, faculty members and university administrations as Kerala navigates questions of institutional autonomy, appointments and higher education governance.