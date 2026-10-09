Who is Navi Pillay, the Indian-origin jurist who won the Nobel Peace Prize? | Explained

Navanethem “Navi” Pillay, a South African jurist of Indian Tamil origin and former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, has won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced the award on October 9, recognising her contribution to international law and the pursuit of accountability for some of the gravest crimes under international law.

Pillay's career has taken her from apartheid-era South Africa to international courts and the highest levels of the UN human rights system. As a lawyer, judge and international official, she has worked on questions of racial discrimination, gender-based violence, genocide and the responsibility of states and individuals under international law.

Her Nobel recognition places the work of international legal institutions at the centre of global peace, drawing attention to a career shaped by the belief that justice requires more than declarations of principle. It requires institutions capable of investigating violations, establishing responsibility and holding perpetrators accountable.