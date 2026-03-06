WHO hails India’s free HPV vaccination campaign to protect girls from cervical cancer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide HPV vaccination programme on February 28, 2026, at Ajmer, Rajasthan, for the prevention of cervical cancer among women. Following the national launch, states and UTs simultaneously also conducted their own HPV vaccination launch events on the same day.

A single dose of Gardasil-4 provides 93–100% effectiveness against the HPV types responsible for cervical cancer.

Vaccines will be available free-of-cost at government facilities to approximately 12 million girls aged 14 years across all states and Union Territories.

Highlighting the burden of the disease, Dr. Tedros stated that more than 80,000 women lose their lives to cervical cancer in India every year, with around 42,000 new cases reported annually, underscoring the importance of preventive interventions such as HPV vaccination and early screening.