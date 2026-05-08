Hantavirus deaths on Atlantic cruise ship: WHO says risk remains low

The timeline of the outbreak traces back to a male passenger who first showed symptoms on April 6 and passed away five days later. The WHO chief explained that the initial death went unattributed to hantavirus as no samples were collected and the symptoms mirrored other viral infections. The man's wife became the second fatality after falling ill and dying on April 25 in Saint Helena. A third woman succumbed to the virus on May 2, a week after her symptoms first appeared.