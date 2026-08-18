Whistling Woods poetry course launched by Gulzar trains new generation of cinema writers, notes Subhash Ghai

Ghai further shared a poetic thought while describing Gulzar’s influence and contribution to the world of art and cinema. Sharing a photo, Subhash Ghai wrote, “Happy birthday to our dearest Gulzar Sahab, the gem of Hindi cinema and one of the finest poets of the 21st century. Thank u gulzar saheb for introducing a unique course in poetry n lyrics writing for every creative writer thinker director producer musician at whistlingwoods international Humans are born on this earth many times, but only a few lives are truly Gulzar — filled with beauty, poetry, and meaning. Stay healthy. Stay happy n keep inspiring us.”