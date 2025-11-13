Which states have school holidays tomorrow? Check here

Schools around India are changing their academic timetables in response to a combination of bye-elections, severe air pollution, and local administration instructions that continue to disrupt routine operations.

Bihar and Telangana have declared school holidays to fulfill election-related tasks, while in Delhi-NCR, institutions are employing a hybrid approach that combines in-person and online classes to safeguard students from increased pollution.

Furthermore, on November 14, several schools will celebrate Children's Day, with some staying closed and others running on reduced hours to commemorate the occasion.

In the national capital, Delhi schools will continue to operate in hybrid mode for kids up to Class 5, in accordance with GRAP-III (Graded Response Action Plan) restrictions due to continuously bad air quality. Parents can select between in-person and online classes, giving them more flexibility as pollution levels fluctuate.

Authorities have stated that if the Air Quality Index (AQI) worsens further, schools would transition entirely to online classes to safeguard student safety.

Several schools in Bihar are still closed, because they are being used as polling stations or temporary accommodation centres for election officials during the ongoing State Assembly elections.

The Telangana government has extended school breaks for the by-election and counting days for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

Schools in Hyderabad and surrounding regions have sent out SMS, WhatsApp, and school app notifications advising parents about closures and changes to academic schedules.

Most other Indian states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and West Bengal, are running regular school schedules on November 14, with no official holiday announcements.

However, education departments have recommended institutions to monitor weather and pollution levels and take preventative measures as needed.