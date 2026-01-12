Where lessons go beyond books: Inside Chromepet’s evening tuition centre

CHENNAI: As evening settles over Chromepet, a small space comes alive in an unusual way. The sharp taps of hockey sticks fills the air as children warm up, run drills, and release the restlessness of the day. Soon after, the same children sit cross-legged, reading aloud in Tamil. This gentle shift from play to learning defines the rhythm of the Evening Tuition Centre, a quiet but steady initiative that has helped government school students reconnect with education after the pandemic.

The centre operates from Periyar Padasalai, a name chosen with purpose. Here, learning goes beyond textbooks. Students are introduced to the ideas of Periyar, often on his birth anniversary, and many hear about him for the first time.