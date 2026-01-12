Where lessons go beyond books: Inside Chromepet’s evening tuition centre

CHENNAI: As evening settles over Chromepet, a small space comes alive in an unusual way. The sharp taps of hockey sticks fills the air as children warm up, run drills, and release the restlessness of the day. Soon after, the same children sit cross-legged, reading aloud in Tamil. This gentle shift from play to learning defines the rhythm of the Evening Tuition Centre, a quiet but steady initiative that has helped government school students reconnect with education after the pandemic.
The centre operates from Periyar Padasalai, a name chosen with purpose. Here, learning goes beyond textbooks. Students are introduced to the ideas of Periyar, often on his birth anniversary, and many hear about him for the first time.
Discussions also include Savitribai Phule, Kamarajar, Vivekanandhar, and prominent women leaders. Children are encouraged to take these stories home, share them with their families, and carry the learning beyond the classroom.
The Evening Tuition Centre took formal shape in January 2022 under the guidance of four founder members — C Vidhya (49), A Mathivanan (39), B Ganesh (32), and Sibimaran (32). Coming from IT, business, and other professional backgrounds, the team devoted their part-time hours to the initiative. While all four remain actively involved, Vidhya anchors the teaching and coordination.
“When schools reopened after Covid, many children were physically present in classrooms but could not read or write properly,” Vidhya says.
Though Vidhya had worked informally with government school students for nearly a decade, the learning loss caused by the lockdowns demanded a more structured response. What began as a small effort with just four students at home quickly gained attention.
Within a week, nearly 80 children from nearby government schools began attending the tuition. Over time, the numbers stabilised, and the centre now works regularly with around 52 students from classes 4 to 10.
Early on, the team realised textbooks alone would not work. Many children struggled to sit still or focus.
Sports became the entry point. Athletics, football, and hockey were introduced to help students channel their energy and ease mental stress. Academics was gradually introduced only after discipline and attention improved through sports.
Hockey, in particular, grew steadily, with students training at junior, senior, and super-senior levels.
To strengthen focus, drawing sessions were added. A small library followed, first attracting the students with picture books.
“Initially, the students only looked at images,” one of the founders, Sibi, recalls. “Slowly, they began reading words and sentences.” Today, students borrow books and read independently during the tuition hours.
Academics is approached patiently. Lessons are explained first in Tamil, especially for children struggling with English. Long questions are broken down, and concepts are simplified.
The team also visits each student’s school, meets teachers, and understands what and how the child needs to learn. “That helped us align our teaching with what happens in school,” Sibi explains.
The tuition is entirely free. Donations come informally via friends and well-wishers. Volunteers, many from professional backgrounds, teach without remuneration. “There is a belief that free evening tuition will not last,” Vidhya says. “People thought we couldn’t sustain it. We proved otherwise.”
Over the past four years, 52 students have successfully passed out of the centre. Some former students now return to help teach and mentor younger children. School attendance has improved, and teachers report better comprehension among students attending the tuition.
“The syllabus moves very fast today,” Vidhya reflects. “Children don’t fall behind because they can’t learn, but because they are not given enough time to understand.”
At Periyar Padasalai in Chromepet, that time is offered each evening through sport, stories, reading, and simplified lessons, helping children find their way back to learning, one step at a time.
For more details: +91 9941670784
The story is reported by Rajalakshmi Sampath of The New Indian Express