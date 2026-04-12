Where Every Thread Tells a Story: Inside Chitiki Looms

Do you work directly with weavers?

Yes, we source fabrics directly from weavers, and then build designs around them.

What is the specialty of the store?

We want to go beyond sarees. Our focus is also on accessories and lifestyle products. We’ve started with bags and plan to expand into home décor — bed sheets, carpets, curtains — as well as jewellery and footwear, all rooted in handcraft traditions.

How often does the collection change?

We introduce new pieces regularly. I’m constantly searching for new weavers and crafts. For now, we are keeping the collections limited to help customers gradually understand and appreciate the products.