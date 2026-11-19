Modi recalled a gathering of income tax department in Gujarat way back in 2001-02. He had become Chief Minister of Gujarat then. "I did not understand much at the time; I had little knowledge and no experience either. But I delivered a speech there. This must have been around 2001-02, perhaps 25 years ago. All the senior officials of the Income Tax Department were present. I asked them: 'When will you stop treating everyone as a thief? What kind of approach is this? You, too, work for the country. Are we the only ones who have taken it upon ourselves to serve the nation? You also do your bit, and every citizen does their bit. Everyone deserves respect.'"