When traditions enter the classroom: The rise of folklore studies

For centuries, folklore travelled without textbooks. A song was learnt by listening. A ritual was understood by participating.Today, some of these traditions are finding a new home: the university classroom.

Across India, universities are offering programmes in Folklore Studies, Tribal Studies, Cultural Studies, Heritage Management and Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), bringing forms of knowledge once considered informal into the academic mainstream.

The growing academic interest reflects an attempt to understand culture beyond monuments and museum objects. Folklore, oral traditions and indigenous knowledge can reveal how communities understand nature, identity, history and everyday life. Formal study can also help document traditions that are at risk of disappearing as lifestyles, languages and communities change.