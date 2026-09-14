When teacher recruitment exams lose credibility, youth dreams get clipped, warns Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati, Sep 14 (IANS): Continuing to fire salvos at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu over alleged irregularities in the appointment of teachers through DSC, YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Monday that when exams lose credibility, dreams get clipped.
“Lakhs of aspirants sacrifice prime years of their lives and their families’ hard-earned money for a fair chance. When the system fails them, it doesn’t just affect the results, it shatters their faith in the entire recruitment process, resulting in disillusionment,” the former Chief Minister said in a post on X
“Chandrababu Naidu Garu, fairness is not an option; it is a duty! Don’t you feel their hard work deserves fairness and future accountability? Will you assume responsibility for the current scam in DSC?” asked YS Jagan.
This is the latest in a series of social media posts by the YSRCP chief, questioning the alleged irregularities.
He has been highlighting the irregularities and reiterating his party’s demand for a thorough probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh, son of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.
“One teacher post. A rollercoaster of twists & turns in this DSC scam,” he had posted on Sunday.
He told Chief Minister that the explanations keep changing, and every new explanation gives rise to even more questions for teacher aspirants.
The YSRCP chief explained various twists in the appointment of a teacher.
The post was reportedly awarded with 65 TET marks, after the candidate passed through 7 stages of verification. “The DEO confirmed the candidate to be ineligible. So the obvious question is: What actually was verified in those 7 stages?”
According to YS Jagan, the third twist was that the candidate got the job but didn’t know. The candidate himself reportedly said that he did not know how he got the job.
“And now, the biggest question of all: Can this, by any means, be called fair and transparent? Has this not enabled the DSC scam? Will you not assume moral responsibility for this?” he questioned Chandrababu Naidu.
In a post on Saturday, the YSRCP chief had told the Chief Minister that teacher aspirants’ careers have become a joke for him.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.