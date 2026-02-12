When PM Modi urged students to learn from Abraham Lincoln’s life

New Delhi: 'Modi Archive', a popular social media handle on X, on Thursday shared an old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding Abraham Lincoln, his legacy, and also remembering the US politician as a man who never gave up in times of adversity and kept soldiering on, staying firm on his beliefs and principles.

Thursday marks the birth anniversary of Abraham Lincoln, the 16th United States president, whose life is celebrated for his steadfast espousal of human values and democracy. He was the US President from March 1861 until his assassination in April 1865 and is remembered for leading his country through the American Civil War and paving the way for the abolition of slavery.