When orange became the new black

Borrow fiery red from ripened chillies and yellow hues from sunrise, blend them on a palette, and you get orange — a colour long associated with extremes. From rescue boats during year-on-year cyclones and autumn leaves at the edge of decay, to traffic cones that signal restriction, and emergency life jackets that demand attention, orange has rarely been subtle.

But in 2025, the colour softened and subtly settled into our everyday lives. From newly launched smartphones and making fashion statements and music albums to bedroom walls, the colour has slipped in with ease rather than following a trend. What once felt ceremonial, alarming, or associated with a political party has become liveable. Orange hasn’t diluted itself; it has simply claimed its space in the spotlight, and is expected to do so this year, too.