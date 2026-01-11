When orange became the new black

Borrow fiery red from ripened chillies and yellow hues from sunrise, blend them on a palette, and you get orange — a colour long associated with extremes. From rescue boats during year-on-year cyclones and autumn leaves at the edge of decay, to traffic cones that signal restriction, and emergency life jackets that demand attention, orange has rarely been subtle.
But in 2025, the colour softened and subtly settled into our everyday lives. From newly launched smartphones and making fashion statements and music albums to bedroom walls, the colour has slipped in with ease rather than following a trend. What once felt ceremonial, alarming, or associated with a political party has become liveable. Orange hasn’t diluted itself; it has simply claimed its space in the spotlight, and is expected to do so this year, too.
Orange takes charge
The new iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max in ‘Cosmic Orange’ prove orange is no longer a detail but a statement. With anodised aluminium and Apple’s tech, the colour quickly became the talk of Instagram and beyond, blending style, playfulness, and performance in one sleek package. Though many criticised that orange does not sit well with most of their outfits, the colour, introduced to answer consumer demands for “fun”, won fans quickly as they found ways to embrace the vibrancy from matching cases to complementary accessories.
Bring back the vibrant colours
For years, individuals sided towards wearing masks as per protocols, following the trend of no makeup-makeup look, soft glam, and barely-there neutrals. Orange has made a comeback, and a bold one, in makeup, not only in niche festival looks but also in everyday beauty. Makeup artists are favouring orange-toned eyeshadows, coral blushes, and terracotta lip shades that flatter warm skin tones. From Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty launching bright coral orange blushes in the shade ‘Alive’, to popular makeup brand Huda Beauty’s sheer coral lip tint with a citrusy mandarin orange scent and goji berry, a super jelly lip balm in March 2025. Closer home, India’s homegrown brand, Colors Queen, launched universal lip luminiser lip gloss in various shades, including orange base. As brands and makeup artists lean into warmth and individuality, orange’s return signals a shift towards bolder, more expressive beauty choices.
Paint the town orange
Orange, in all its warm, glowing shades, has reclaimed attention in interiors, taking red’s spotlight this year. Once sidelined alongside avocado green in the ’70s or Tuscan tones in the ’90s, orange now makes spaces feel inviting. Perfect for study spaces, the colour orange can energise, enhance creativity, encourage interaction, provide comfort, or inspire a room, whether as a bold accent or muted base. In living areas, the colour can be incorporated in cushions, rugs, or chairs; in kitchens, it stimulates appetite; and in bedrooms, it adds warmth and cosiness. Orange pairs beautifully with deep blues, greens, charcoals, or softer creams, taupes, and natural timbers.
Vibrant twirls
While red always stays iconic for a complete wedding look, brides have been ditching bright colours and opting for pastels. But for the wedding season, the colour orange has made a striking entry in the market. Designers say orange photographs beautifully, complements Indian skin tones and allows for versatile styling with gold, ivory, and emerald accents. Individuals are drawn to this colour because of its symbolism and modern appeal.
A tomato look-alike
Claimed to be a well-known fruit in parts of Asia, persimmon or Japani phal, an orange-hued fruit, showed up more often on social media and in recipes. From home cooks to food influencers, the fruit found its way into salads, desserts, breakfast bowls and festive spreads. Naturally rich in antioxidants, vitamins and fibre, the fruit is also praised for its health benefits, from boosting immunity to aiding digestion. Its balance of flavour and nutrition has made it popular on wellness menus. This one, for sure, is one of the least expected orange comebacks.
Vroom vroom
Competing with the fashion and makeup industries is the automobile. Jeep is introducing Joose Orange Wrangler and Gladiator models in Canada. In India, in the second half of 2025, Tata Motors dropped a ‘Nagpur Orange’ SUV, the Tata Sierra. The car’s colour, make, and build signal its Indian road readiness and the modern revival. Blending retro looks with advanced technology such as large screens, multiple powertrain choices, panoramic sunroof, and a suite of ADAS features, the four-wheeler highlights aesthetic, adventure, and contemporary style.
The story is reported by Sonu M Kothari of The New Indian Express