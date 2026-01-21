When access is designed in: A Teen’s VR vision for inclusive heritage

That work changed how I looked at heritage. I grew up around these monuments, so I treated them like background. Then I started noticing who was missing. People with disabilities. Students who cannot afford trips. Kids for whom distance makes these places feel permanently out of reach. The exclusion had become normal, which made it easy to ignore.

I’m a computer science student, so my next instinct was to build. I brainstormed ways to combine what I knew with the problem I was seeing. Photos felt flat. A standard video still keeps you outside, watching. I wanted presence for students who are underprivileged or differently abled. VR was the first idea that made access feel redesignable.

It also had to be low-cost. Schools and NGOs cannot rely on expensive headsets. So the goal became phone-based VR, similar to Google Cardboard, done at scale.