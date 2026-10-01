When a scam looks like a scholarship, internship or college notice, students can be easy targets

Most of a student's life now runs through websites, apps and groups: applications, fee payments, scholarships, internships, exam registrations, study material and daily UPI payments. Each of these is also a way in for a scammer.

That also gives scammers more opportunities to approach them. An internship offer arrives on Instagram or LinkedIn. An email is made to look like a notice from the college office. A scholarship asks for a small processing fee before the money is released. Someone in a class WhatsApp group sells a laptop at a price that seems too good, takes the payment and goes quiet. Once one student's account is taken over, it gets used to message their friends.

The problem is becoming more widespread each year. Financial fraud complaints on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal rose from about 2.6 lakh in 2021 to over 24 lakh in 2025, and Tamil Nadu is among the states with the most complaints. Very little of the money lost is ever recovered.