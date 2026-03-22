When a Cochin queen was liberated from Dutch captivity

Kochi has a long royal history marked by conflicts — the Dutch, the Portuguese and the Zamorin of Calicut were all its enemies at one point or another.



In this long, chequered past, the kingdom also experienced a rare period when a queen regent was the ruler. Though her reign was brief, it came at a time when European powers were competing fiercely for influence over the port city.



Rani Gangadhara Lakshmi ruled Cochin from 1656 to 1658 from the Mattancherry Palace. Her regency was unusual, as the royal family followed the matrilineal succession, under which inheritance passed through the female line to the senior-most eligible male heir.

Here, not the male heir, but the woman became the ruler.

Not much is known about her reign. However, details about her emerge when one comes upon another incident.

March 13 1662, is remembered by some historians as an important day in the history of the Cochin kingdom. “It marks the liberation of Rani Gangadhara Lakshmi, who was imprisoned during a period of political conflict and foreign intervention,” says writer Eapan Vettath, author of ‘The Permanent King of Cochin’, a book based on the life of Goda Varma, the prince who is believed to have liberated the queen.



“Rani Gangadhara Lakshmi belonged to the Elaya Thavazhy branch of the Perumpadappu Swaroopam royal family. During her reign, the royal house was facing a succession crisis,” says Eapan. Historical accounts suggest the Portuguese encouraged the queen to adopt princes from another related royal family, the Vettath/Tanur line.

“She adopted four princes and, in 1658, crowned Rama Varma as king. The location she chose is interesting, the Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica,” he adds. The basilica was a prominent centre of power in Kochi.

According to sources such as the website, History of Cochin Royal Family, the adoption of the Vettath princes led to a serious internal conflict within the royal house.