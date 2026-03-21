What’s the worst that can happen?

Don’t know what I mean? Let’s take the example of John and Jayanti.

Imagine John is tired of being taken for granted in his job and wants his boss to acknowledge his contribution. So, he prepares a speech and sets up a meeting with his boss for the following day. In this scenario, his positive, best-case mindset says, “I am an asset to the company. He will realise that I do a lot and will give me a pay hike.” The worst-case mindset says, “The boss may laugh at me and not give me a hike. But he’s unlikely to sack me or exile me to a desert island.” As soon as John accepts that he has nothing to lose (and everything to gain), his nervousness vanishes. He goes into the meeting not just prepared but bulletproof, because he has nothing left to fear.

Now consider the story of Jayanti, who was scheduled to fly to Dubai but is trapped at Delhi airport. Cognizant of the current political situation, she was prepared for her flight to be delayed, if not cancelled, and had already told herself, “Hopefully, my flight will take off. Worst case, I’ll be stuck at the airport eating McDonald’s burgers.” So, when the flight actually gets indefinitely delayed, she just shrugs and makes her way to McDonald’s. She can’t be defeated by the situation because she was already prepared for the worst.

There are, of course, some cons to consider while drawing up a worst-case scenario. You can’t let yourself be constricted by analysis paralysis. If you spend all day imagining the sky falling, you’ll never leave the house. Also, if you treat a worst-case scenario as a certainty rather than a possibility, you’ll be miserable even before the event starts.