What will it take to qualify for JEE Main 2026? Expert explains cut-off trends

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1. The online written examinations for JEE Main Paper 1 (BE/BTech), Paper 2A (B Arch), and Paper 2B (B Planning) are scheduled to be held from January 21 to 29, 2026, in two shifts. JEE Main Session 2 will be conducted from April 2 to 9, 2026.
With millions of engineering aspirants appearing for this entrance examination, JEE Main continues to be one of the most competitive entrance exams. JEE Main 2026 aspirants are keen to understand the expected cut-off trends that will determine eligibility for admission to premier engineering colleges across the country. Let’s explore JEE Main 2026 expected cut-off marks.
Understanding JEE Main cut-off
Candidates should note that the JEE Main qualifying marks and cut-off marks are not fixed. The NTA does not release the passing marks after the results. The examination authority only releases the JEE Main qualifying cut-off percentile. To qualify for the entrance exam and participate in JoSAA counselling, candidates must score higher than the category-wise cut-off percentile. It is also important to score above the qualifying percentile to appear for the JEE Advanced exam.
JEE Main qualifying cut-off vs JEE Main admission cut-off
Candidates should note that qualifying cut-off marks in JEE Main are required to appear for the JEE Advanced exam. The JEE Main admission cut-off marks are used for admissions to IIITs, NITs, GFTIs, and other institutions based on rank, seat availability, and category.
JEE Main 2026 expected cut-off marks
Pillamudi Ramakrishna, CEO of SISYA CLASS App, said, “JEE Main 2026 expected cut-offs highlight intense competition. While the general category may need around 90 marks, consistent preparation and smart revision can help students across all categories qualify for JEE Advanced. Students are advised to focus on accuracy, concept clarity and smart test strategy.”
Candidates should note that the JEE Main 2026 expected cut-off marks mentioned above are only indicative, based on past years' trends, and may change after the NTA releases JEE Main 2026 results. Therefore, it is advised to keep visiting the official portal of JEE Main 2026 for the latest updates.