What to know about the heat policy at the Australian Open

The referee will make the decision as to when to call for the resumption of play, and each player must be given at least a half-hour of notice prior to the resumption of play.

When the index reaches 4, organizers can impose an extra 10-minute break between the second and third sets in women's singles matches and between the third and fourth sets in men's singles.

In an arena stadium, if the roof is closed before the end of the first set in a women's singles match or before the end of the second set in a men's singles match, there will be no extra cooling breaks.