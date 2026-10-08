What Nana Patekar told NIT Agartala graduates about careers, values and nation building | Explained

Degree as a starting point

Patekar told the graduating students that they had completed their formal education with their degrees, “but this is just the beginning.”

He urged them to choose their careers with a sense of responsibility and to keep the country's larger interests in mind. He also asked students to live in a way that would allow them to face themselves without shame, stressing that professional success should not come at the cost of personal values.

Patekar also encouraged the students not to lose hope and to approach their professional lives with renewed energy. He asked them to think independently, innovate and use creative ideas to address problems facing the country. “Try to innovate something, think originally and do creative things which will help the nation.”