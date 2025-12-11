What Makes Entrepreneurs Think Differently

-YU, ZHAO & HOU (2023), FRONTIERS IN PSYCHOLOGY
Students who score high on cognitive flexibility show stronger entrepreneurial creativity because they notice opportunities faster and trust themselves to act on them.
-LI, CAO ET AL. (2023), FRONTIERS IN PSYCHOLOGY
Entrepreneurial Intention tends to rise when students receive structured entrepreneurial and creativity education, partly because it increases self-efficacy, which is one of the key psychological mechanisms linking education to start-up intention.
GALVÃO ET AL (2024), SPRINGER
Students who perceive strong educational support from their university, such as relevant courses and guided activities, show higher entrepreneurial self-efficacy and Intention than those who do not report such support.
-XANTHOPOULOU ET AL. (2024), MDPI
Education and peers repeatedly appear as major factors in students' entrepreneurial intention, suggesting that courses and entrepreneurial role models can play a decisive role in whether students see starting a venture as a real option.