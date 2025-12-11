Representative Image
What Makes Entrepreneurs Think Differently

Recent studies show patterns in how young founders make decisions and learn under uncertainty

1. Cognitive flexibility and entrepreneurial creativity

-YU, ZHAO & HOU (2023), FRONTIERS IN PSYCHOLOGY

Students who score high on cognitive flexibility show stronger entrepreneurial creativity because they notice opportunities faster and trust themselves to act on them.

2. Entrepreneurial education, creativity and intention in college students

-LI, CAO ET AL. (2023), FRONTIERS IN PSYCHOLOGY

Entrepreneurial Intention tends to rise when students receive structured entrepreneurial and creativity education, partly because it increases self-efficacy, which is one of the key psychological mechanisms linking education to start-up intention.

3. University support, self-efficacy and entrepreneurial intention

GALVÃO ET AL (2024), SPRINGER

Students who perceive strong educational support from their university, such as relevant courses and guided activities, show higher entrepreneurial self-efficacy and Intention than those who do not report such support.

4. Shifting mindsets in university students

-XANTHOPOULOU ET AL. (2024), MDPI

Education and peers repeatedly appear as major factors in students' entrepreneurial intention, suggesting that courses and entrepreneurial role models can play a decisive role in whether students see starting a venture as a real option.

