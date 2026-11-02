What is the Stanford–Elsevier World’s Top 2% Scientists List? Explained

A researcher's work is often measured by the questions it raises, the knowledge it adds and the influence it has on further research. Citations are one way of assessing this influence, helping indicate how frequently other researchers refer to a particular body of work. One database that uses such indicators to assess research impact is the Stanford–Elsevier World’s Top 2% Scientists List.
Universities and colleges across India regularly announce the inclusion of their faculty members in this global database. But what does being featured on the list actually mean? Does it establish that a researcher is among the world's best scientists? How are researchers selected, and what factors determine their inclusion? Understanding the methodology behind the list, the indicators it uses and its limitations is essential to interpreting what this recognition represents.
Understanding the list and its purpose
The database, formally titled Updated science-wide author databases of standardised citation indicators, was developed by John P A Ioannidis and colleagues, including Kevin W Boyack and Jeroen Baas. It has been updated through successive annual releases.
Unlike a conventional award, the list does not involve applications, nominations or a selection committee evaluating individual research portfolios. Researchers are identified through a statistical assessment of citation data.
Citations indicate how frequently other researchers refer to a scientist's published work in their own publications. They can offer an indication of the influence a study or body of research has had within the scientific community.
The database uses multiple citation indicators rather than relying on a single measure. It includes separate assessments of career-long research impact and impact during a recent calendar year.
The 2026 edition, released on October 7, uses a Scopus data snapshot from August 1. Its career-long assessment covers citation data through the end of 2025, while its single-year assessment considers citations received during 2025. Researchers can therefore appear in either category or both.
According to Elsevier's published methodology, inclusion is based on ranking among the top 100,000 researchers by the composite citation indicator, or on achieving a percentile rank of 2 per cent or higher within a scientific subfield. The two categories measure different periods of research impact and should not be treated as interchangeable.
The criteria behind the selection
The selection process relies on standardised citation indicators calculated from researchers' Scopus profiles. There is no separate application or nomination process.
The main indicators include:
Total citations: The number of times a researcher's publications have been cited by other publications.
h-index: A measure that combines the number of publications with the citations they have received. An h-index of 10, for example, means that a researcher has at least 10 publications cited at least 10 times each.
Co-authorship-adjusted hm-index: An indicator that accounts for the number of co-authors involved in research publications.
Authorship position: Citation indicators distinguish between papers authored individually and those in which the researcher appears as first or last author, among other positions.
Composite citation indicator (c-score): A combined measure that draws on several citation-related indicators to assess research impact.
The c-score is central to the assessment, but the database also provides information that allows researchers to examine other measures and the effect of self-citations.
Researchers are classified into scientific fields and subfields to make comparisons within areas of research. This is important because citation practices differ across disciplines: a publication in one field may receive citations at a very different rate from a publication in another.
The database's creators have also clarified that the measure focuses on citation impact rather than the number of publications alone. A large publication count, therefore, does not automatically guarantee inclusion.
The significance of the recognition
Inclusion can bring international visibility to a researcher's work and help make their contributions more discoverable to the wider academic community. It can also draw attention to research areas that may otherwise receive limited public attention.
For institutions, the database can offer one indicator of research activity and citation impact among their faculty members. It may also help identify researchers whose work has attracted attention beyond their immediate academic networks.
For individual researchers, inclusion can serve as a professional milestone. It may provide an opportunity to highlight their research contributions, strengthen academic networks and encourage further collaboration. However, inclusion does not automatically result in funding, promotion or a particular career opportunity.
Prof. D. Karunanidhi, Deputy Dean – Funded Research at Mohan Babu University, Tirupati, was included in the 2026 edition for the fourth consecutive year. He secured a global rank of 76,428 in Earth, Environmental Sciences and Technology.
Reflecting on the achievement, he says, "Being featured in the Stanford University, USA - Elsevier World’s Top 2% Scientists List for the fourth consecutive year is a proud and meaningful milestone in my research journey."
His research focuses on groundwater hydrology and environmental sciences, particularly water security, environmental protection and sustainable resource management.
He adds, "My motivation has always been to ensure that scientific research extends beyond academic publications and contributes to practical solutions for societal well-being."
His perspective highlights an important distinction: citation impact is one way to assess the reach of research, while its practical value may also be seen in how it addresses scientific, environmental and societal challenges.
Research impact and career growth
The significance of the list can differ depending on a researcher's discipline, career stage and research goals. For some, it reflects sustained citation impact over many years; for others, it indicates that their recent work has attracted considerable attention.
Prof. Avireni Srinivasulu, Dean of Research and Innovation at Mohan Babu University, has been recognised in the listings for multiple years. His research spans electronics, circuit design, nanoelectronics, biomedical electronics, artificial intelligence and smart energy systems.
He describes the recognition as a reflection of collective academic effort, saying, "This recognition reflects not only individual effort but also the valuable contributions of collaborators, colleagues, institutions, and research scholars."
The observation is particularly relevant to research involving multiple authors, laboratories and institutions. Scientific work often depends on shared infrastructure, funding, research teams and the guidance of experienced scholars.
Dr Dinesh Kumar, Professor and Dean of the Faculty of Applied Sciences and Biotechnology and Director of the Shoolini IPR Office, also emphasises the sustained effort involved in research.
"This recognition reflects sustained effort, perseverance, and a commitment to academic excellence," he says.
For researchers, therefore, inclusion may be a useful professional milestone, but it is not a substitute for assessing the substance, reliability and relevance of their work.
The limitations of citation-based rankings
Not necessarily. The list measures citation impact through a defined set of indicators; it does not provide a complete assessment of every aspect of research quality.
Citation metrics can help identify work that has influenced subsequent research. However, citations alone cannot establish whether a study is methodologically sound, whether its findings are reproducible or whether its conclusions have practical value.
Citation patterns also vary across fields, and the coverage of publications in bibliographic databases can differ between disciplines. Research that has significant local, social or practical value may not always receive the same citation attention as work in more heavily cited areas.
The database's creators caution against interpreting inclusion as absolute evidence of excellence. Equally, the absence of a researcher from the list does not mean that their work lacks quality or significance.
For these reasons, citation indicators are best considered alongside other evidence, including the originality of research, methodological rigour, ethical practices, reproducibility, practical applications and contributions to the wider community.
Challenges behind research recognition
Being included in the database is an outcome of citation-based assessment, but the research behind that recognition often involves years of work and considerable challenges.
Prof. Deepak Kumar, Professor and Dean of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Shoolini University, describes securing research funding as a major obstacle during the early stages of his career.
"Initially, securing research funding was a major challenge, as I started without dedicated financial support. However, I remained focused on important scientific questions, particularly in cancer research and drug discovery."
He explains that grants from funding agencies and support from his university helped strengthen his research capabilities. Collaboration with researchers from other institutions and international universities also contributed to his work.
For young researchers, he advises focusing on the substance of their work rather than the prospect of recognition.
"My advice to young researchers is to focus on meaningful research rather than recognition. Choose important scientific problems, remain consistent, and strive for quality, originality, and real-world impact."
Prof. M. T. Ramesan, Professor in the Department of Chemistry and Director of the Centre for Polymer Science and Technology at the University of Calicut, has been included in the list for seven consecutive years, from 2020 to 2026, in both the career-long and single-year impact categories, according to the information provided by the university.
His research focuses on polymer chemistry, nanocomposites, biodegradable polymers and sustainable materials. He has also described the difficulties of conducting advanced polymer research when access to specialised instrumentation is limited.
In his account, he explains that he sometimes paid for sample analyses personally and sought assistance from colleagues working in other countries. He subsequently secured a grant of ₹30 lakh from the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment to strengthen instrumentation facilities at the University of Calicut.
These experiences demonstrate that research progress depends on more than publications and citations. Access to infrastructure, financial support, collaboration and sustained experimentation can all shape a researcher's ability to pursue scientific questions.
Building meaningful research impact
The list is not a target that researchers can secure simply by publishing a certain number of papers. Since the assessment is based on citation data, inclusion depends on how a researcher's work performs against the database's criteria and the researchers being compared.
Young researchers can instead concentrate on identifying relevant research questions, developing sound methodologies, maintaining research integrity and sharing their findings through appropriate scholarly channels.
Building collaborations, learning from unsuccessful experiments, seeking institutional support and keeping up with developments in their fields can also help strengthen research.
Prof. Dinesh Kumar advises young researchers to "focus on meaningful, high-quality research rather than recognition alone." He recommends identifying relevant research problems, maintaining scientific integrity and collaborating across disciplines and institutions.
Prof. Avireni Srinivasulu similarly stresses the importance of sustained effort and mentorship. His research experience, which includes supervising doctoral scholars and collaborating across disciplines, reflects the role that academic communities play in developing future researchers.
Ultimately, the Stanford–Elsevier World’s Top 2% Scientists List offers a useful, citation-based view of research impact. Its value lies in providing a standardised reference point for examining scholarly influence, not in delivering a final verdict on a scientist's overall contribution.
For students considering research careers, the larger lesson is that meaningful scientific work requires curiosity, persistence, collaboration and a commitment to addressing important questions. Recognition may follow, but the quality and relevance of the research remain central.