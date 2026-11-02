What is the Stanford–Elsevier World’s Top 2% Scientists List? Explained

A researcher's work is often measured by the questions it raises, the knowledge it adds and the influence it has on further research. Citations are one way of assessing this influence, helping indicate how frequently other researchers refer to a particular body of work. One database that uses such indicators to assess research impact is the Stanford–Elsevier World’s Top 2% Scientists List.

Universities and colleges across India regularly announce the inclusion of their faculty members in this global database. But what does being featured on the list actually mean? Does it establish that a researcher is among the world's best scientists? How are researchers selected, and what factors determine their inclusion? Understanding the methodology behind the list, the indicators it uses and its limitations is essential to interpreting what this recognition represents.