What is SIM binding and how it will affect phone users

The Centre recently passed directions asking social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal to enforce SIM binding, and automatic logout from web-based chats every six hours.

According to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), SIM binding is intended to enhance cybersecurity and reduce fraud linked to anonymous or non-traceable accounts. The government believes the measure will improve accountability, combat scams, impersonation, and curb misuse of telecommunication identifiers. The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which represents major telecom operators such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, has backed the government’s mandate stating that continuous SIM linkage is crucial for ensuring accountability, national security and helping to trace cross-border cyber fraud and scams.

What is SIM binding?

SIM binding is a process which allows a messaging app to function in the smartphone when the latter contains the original subscriber identity module (SIM) card used during sign-up. If the original SIM is removed, replaced or inactive from smartphone, the social media messaging app will not function.