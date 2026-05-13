What is RT meaning in CBSE marksheet?

With the announcement of CBSE Class 12 results, many students and parents are trying to understand different abbreviations mentioned in the marksheet. One of the most commonly discussed terms is “RT”, which stands for “Repeat Theory”.
RT is assigned to students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in the theory component of a subject. According to CBSE rules, students must obtain at least 33 per cent marks separately in both theory and practical examinations to pass a subject.
If a student clears all subjects except one theory paper, the board marks that subject with RT in the marksheet.
Students who receive RT in one subject are eligible to appear for the compartment or improvement examination conducted by the CBSE board. This gives them another opportunity to clear the theory paper without losing an academic year.
CBSE has also introduced an “Improvement” option for students who appeared in six subjects but could not pass one subject. These candidates can appear for the improvement examination as private candidates in the following year if they wish to improve their scores.
However, appearing for the improvement or compartment examination is optional. Even if students choose not to appear, their original marksheet and result will remain valid.
Education experts say that receiving RT in only one subject generally does not prevent students from seeking admission to the next academic level, provided they later clear the compartment examination.
However, if a student receives RT in two or more subjects, they may not be eligible for admission to higher classes or colleges and could be required to repeat the academic year.
CBSE officials and educators have advised students not to panic upon seeing RT in the marksheet. Instead, students are encouraged to understand the result status carefully and explore the compartment examination option if required.
Students can access their CBSE Class 10 and 12 results through the official websites, DigiLocker and the UMANG application.