What is RT meaning in CBSE marksheet?

With the announcement of CBSE Class 12 results, many students and parents are trying to understand different abbreviations mentioned in the marksheet. One of the most commonly discussed terms is “RT”, which stands for “Repeat Theory”.

RT is assigned to students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in the theory component of a subject. According to CBSE rules, students must obtain at least 33 per cent marks separately in both theory and practical examinations to pass a subject.

If a student clears all subjects except one theory paper, the board marks that subject with RT in the marksheet.