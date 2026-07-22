Priyanka Gandhi questions Centre's handling of student protests, Parliament

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said students have genuine demands and are fighting for their rights, asserting that there is "nothing undemocratic" about peaceful protests, while alleging that what is happening with students and in Parliament is "undemocratic".



Speaking to reporters, Wayanad MP said, "Students have a genuine struggle and are asking for change. Paper leaks are happening repeatedly...There is nothing undemocratic with peaceful protest, but what is happening with students and in Parliament is undemocratic."



The Congress MP further added that students are raising genuine concerns and questioned the allocation of funds. "What happened with us is irrelevant. You (the media) tell me if what happened with students is right or wrong? Students have genuine demands and are asking for their rights. The Education budget is Rs 1.4 lakh crores, but you are waving off Rs 16 lakh crore loans for Adani and Ambani," she added.