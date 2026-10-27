What is Cyclone Arnab? How storms get their names and why they intensify over the Bay of Bengal | Explained

Why does the Bay of Bengal see so many cyclones?

The Bay of Bengal has historically recorded substantially more tropical cyclone activity than the Arabian Sea. Research published in the IMD journal MAUSAM has examined differences in the two basins, including sea-surface temperatures, atmospheric moisture and wind patterns.

Warm ocean water: Tropical cyclones draw energy from warm seawater. The Bay of Bengal often has favourable sea-surface temperatures, supplying heat and moisture to developing systems.

High moisture levels: Moist air helps thunderstorms develop and sustain the circulation around a low-pressure centre. The Bay receives substantial rainfall and freshwater inflow from major rivers, which can create layers in the upper ocean that limit mixing with cooler water below.

Wind shear: Vertical wind shear refers to changes in wind speed or direction with altitude. Strong shear can disrupt a developing cyclone by tilting its circulation and separating its thunderstorms from the centre. Lower wind shear is generally more favourable for formation and intensification.

Seasonal conditions: The North Indian Ocean typically has two active cyclone periods: before the southwest monsoon, around April to June, and after it, around October to December. The post-monsoon period is therefore an important window for cyclone development over the Bay.

The Bay's shallow northern waters can push storm surges further inland, increasing the risk of coastal flooding, particularly in low-lying areas. This increases the risk of flooding, particularly in densely populated coastal regions.

The Arabian Sea is not immune to powerful cyclones. Research has documented changes in its cyclone activity, with warmer waters and favourable atmospheric conditions contributing to the development and intensification of storms there as well.