What CAT really tests when the clock starts ticking

Every January, CAT aspirants begin with a sense of urgency. New books arrive, past papers are downloaded, and students dive straight into problem-solving. Questions. Sets. Mocks. Even more questions.

The rhythm looks undeniably productive and scratches the itch of momentum.

But the risk with this approach is that aspirants end up preparing for the exam they think CAT is, rather than the exam it actually turns into once the clock starts. They work harder, yet their performance stays stubbornly inconsistent because the exam is filtering for a greater skill than most realise, something much more fundamental.