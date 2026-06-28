What a 2025 Topper wishes NEET aspirants knew earlier

For lakhs of students across India, NEET preparation often feels like entering a tunnel with no certainty at the end. The pressure, competition, coaching schedules and constant comparisons can make the journey appear overwhelming. But for Debajyoti Chatterjee, a 2025 Higher Secondary topper from Bedibhawan Rabitirtha Vidyalaya (H.S.) and the 14th rank holder across the state of West Bengal, the experience taught him something many aspirants forget: consistency matters more than fear.

Now studying MBBS at AIIMS Nagpur, Debajyoti says one of the biggest misconceptions surrounding NEET is the belief that the exam is “impossible” simply because of the number of candidates appearing each year.

“Every year around 22 to 23 lakh students appear for NEET, so many people think getting into medical college is nearly impossible,” he says. “Yes, it is competitive, but if you are consistent and genuinely put in effort, you always have a chance.”

His words cut through the mythology often built around toppers — the idea that success comes only through extreme sacrifice or extraordinary intelligence. In reality, he believes preparation is more about discipline and sustainability.

That does not mean the journey was easy. Like many aspirants, Debajyoti occasionally sacrificed sleep during periods of intense academic pressure, sometimes sleeping only three to four hours while trying to complete the syllabus. Yet, he consciously tried not to glorify exhaustion.

“If you are not healthy physically and mentally, it becomes difficult to study for long hours and perform at your true potential,” he explains. “I used to take breaks, go for outings and avoid burnout.”

His perspective is significant in a coaching culture where “topper routines” featuring 15-hour study schedules are often celebrated online. Debajyoti instead emphasises balance. According to him, consistency does not mean studying endlessly every day. Some days may involve ten productive hours, while others may only involve four. What matters is maintaining momentum.

“You cannot completely stop studying for a day during preparation because it breaks the flow,” he says. “But breaks are equally important.”

The pressure of NEET, however, was psychologically heavier than school board examinations. Although the syllabus overlaps considerably, he points out that the nature of the exams is entirely different. Boards reward theoretical presentation and predictable patterns, while NEET focuses on speed, accuracy and application-based problem-solving.

“In NEET, your result determines whether you can pursue medicine,” he says. “That naturally creates more pressure.”

Yet one of the most striking things Debajyoti rejects is the idea that aspirants must isolate themselves socially for two years. He believes emotional support systems are crucial during preparation.

“If you completely isolate yourself from family and friends, you won’t have anyone to talk to,” he says. “But too much socialising can also hamper preparation. It’s about balance.”

For him, mental stability plays a major role in surviving the demanding preparation cycle. Talking to family and friends during breaks helped him maintain perspective and avoid emotional exhaustion.

Now inside medical college, Debajyoti sees another reality aspirants rarely understand while preparing for entrance examinations: becoming a doctor requires a completely different style of learning.

“NEET is about solving MCQs quickly and accurately,” he says. “But medicine is a professional course where you need to understand concepts in extreme depth because real patients depend on your knowledge.”

That transition from marks-oriented preparation to patient-oriented learning has made him reflect on India’s broader NEET culture. One trend he strongly disagrees with is the growing push to begin preparation extremely early — sometimes from Classes 5 or 6.

“At that age, students should enjoy learning,” he says. “They should not enter intense competitive preparation so early.”

Still, he believes NEET does cultivate one quality essential for doctors: calmness under pressure.

“In emergency situations, doctors need to stay composed and make precise decisions,” he explains. “NEET tests that ability to remain calm and accurate under stress.”

Success, according to him, is not built entirely on sleepless nights or complete social withdrawal. It is built on steady effort, emotional balance, discipline and the ability to keep going even when the pressure feels enormous.

And perhaps that is what many NEET aspirants need to hear earlier.