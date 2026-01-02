WFI prez welcomes Vinesh Phogat's retirement U-turn ahead of LA28 Olympics

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh welcomed ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat's return to the sport ahead of the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.



Vinesh announced her return in December 2025, after an 18-month hiatus to chase her Olympic dream, confirming that she has come out of retirement from professional wrestling.



Last year, Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling after being disqualified in the 50 kg freestyle final at the Paris Olympics.

Phogat had advanced to the gold medal bout by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals. She was set to compete against the United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt for the gold medal, but was disqualified for breaching the weight limit.