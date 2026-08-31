Western Railway Sports Quota Recruitment 2026: 64 posts, applications start on September 1

Application fee and selection

The application fee is Rs 500 for most candidates, with Rs 400 refundable to eligible candidates who appear for the trial. SC, ST, women, PwBD, ex-servicemen, minorities and EBC candidates pay Rs 250, refundable after appearing in the trial, subject to the notification's conditions.

Selection will be based on sports achievement, trial performance and educational qualification. The selection carries 100 marks: 50 for sports achievement, 40 for game skill/physical fitness and coach's observation, and 10 for educational qualification. Minimum qualifying marks are 70 for Level 5/4, 65 for Level 3/2 and 60 for Level 1.

Candidates should carefully check the detailed sports norms and documents before applying. Western Railway has also warned applicants against touts, agents and fake recruitment websites and advised them to rely only on the official RRC-WR website.