Western Railway Sports Quota Recruitment 2026: 64 posts, applications start on September 1

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Western Railway, has invited online applications from eligible sportspersons for recruitment against the Open Advertisement Sports Quota for 2026-27. The recruitment notification, RRC/WR/01/2026, was issued on August 27, 2026. A total of 64 vacancies are available, comprising 21 posts in Group C and 43 posts in the erstwhile Group D categories.
The online application process will begin on September 1, 2026, at 10 am and close on September 30, 2026, at 6 pm. Candidates can apply through the official RRC Western Railway website, rrc-wr.com.
The recruitment covers Level 5/4, Level 3/2 and Level 1 posts under the 7th Pay Commission. Sports disciplines include athletics, gymnastics, hockey, weightlifting, wrestling, cricket, diving, football, powerlifting, swimming, basketball, boxing, body building, cycling, handball, Kho-Kho, volleyball and water polo, among others. The Level 5/4 category has five posts, Level 3/2 has 16 posts, and Level 1 has 43 posts.
Applicants must be 18 to 25 years old as of January 1, 2027. Candidates born between January 1, 2002 and January 1, 2009, both dates inclusive, are eligible. Educational requirements vary by pay level: graduates are eligible for Level 5/4, while Level 3/2 requires Class 12 or specified matriculation-plus-apprenticeship/ITI qualifications. Level 1 requires Class 10, ITI, equivalent qualification or NAC.
Candidates must also meet the prescribed sports achievement norms, with eligible achievements generally required to have been obtained from April 1, 2024, up to the notification date.
The application fee is Rs 500 for most candidates, with Rs 400 refundable to eligible candidates who appear for the trial. SC, ST, women, PwBD, ex-servicemen, minorities and EBC candidates pay Rs 250, refundable after appearing in the trial, subject to the notification's conditions.
Selection will be based on sports achievement, trial performance and educational qualification. The selection carries 100 marks: 50 for sports achievement, 40 for game skill/physical fitness and coach's observation, and 10 for educational qualification. Minimum qualifying marks are 70 for Level 5/4, 65 for Level 3/2 and 60 for Level 1.
Candidates should carefully check the detailed sports norms and documents before applying. Western Railway has also warned applicants against touts, agents and fake recruitment websites and advised them to rely only on the official RRC-WR website.