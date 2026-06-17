Western Railway cancels jumbo block on June 21 to facilitate NEET exam travel

Mumbai: In a move aimed at ensuring smooth travel for thousands of students appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Western Railway has announced that no jumbo block will be imposed on its suburban network on June 21, 2026.
According to an official communication issued by the Divisional Office, Mumbai Central, suburban services will run as per the weekday schedule on Sunday, June 21, while AC suburban services will follow the Sunday schedule.
The decision was taken after the Chief Passenger Traffic Manager (CPTM) sought adjustments to accommodate the heavy student movement expected on the day of the examination.
Jumbo blocks, which involve large-scale maintenance work on railway tracks and overhead equipment, are usually scheduled on Sundays to minimise disruption to weekday commuters.
However, given the scale of the NEET examination, one of India’s largest national-level medical entrance tests, the railway authorities decided to suspend the block to avoid inconvenience to candidates and their families.
Officials said the move reflects the railway’s commitment to supporting national examinations by providing reliable transport.
With lakhs of students expected to travel across Mumbai and adjoining regions to reach their exam centres, uninterrupted suburban services are critical to preventing delays and stress on examination day.
Western Railway has in the past made similar adjustments during major national events, including board examinations and large-scale recruitment tests.
The latest decision underscores the importance of NEET in India’s academic calendar and the logistical support required to facilitate its smooth conduct.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.