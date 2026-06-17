Western Railway cancels jumbo block on June 21 to facilitate NEET exam travel

Mumbai: In a move aimed at ensuring smooth travel for thousands of students appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Western Railway has announced that no jumbo block will be imposed on its suburban network on June 21, 2026.

According to an official communication issued by the Divisional Office, Mumbai Central, suburban services will run as per the weekday schedule on Sunday, June 21, while AC suburban services will follow the Sunday schedule.

The decision was taken after the Chief Passenger Traffic Manager (CPTM) sought adjustments to accommodate the heavy student movement expected on the day of the examination.