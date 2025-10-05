Western Australian Curriculum expands to India, offers affordable Global Alternative

The Western Australian Certificate of Education (WACE) has officially entered India’s school system, presenting itself as an affordable and accountable alternative to the International Baccalaureate (IB) and Cambridge curriculum.
With recognition from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), WACE aims to provide Indian students with globally accepted qualifications while aligning with India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Learning for the AI era
Education experts emphasise that WACE is designed to prepare students for an AI-driven future by focusing on adaptability and lifelong learning.
The curriculum’s early years place greater importance on developmental stages rather than exams, with formal testing introduced later to reduce stress among younger learners.
Unlike private international boards, WACE is government-run. Every student in a WACE school is registered with the Government of Western Australia and issued an official ID, ensuring direct oversight and accountability.
The programme spans from kindergarten to Year 12, with students awarded the official WACE certificate upon completion.
Affordability has been highlighted as a key factor for Indian families.
A full set of WACE Grade 12 exams costs around Rs 50,000, compared to approximately Rs 75,000 per subject under Cambridge and significantly higher fees for IB.
On average, WACE is said to be 80% cheaper than IB, making it accessible to schools in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.
WACE provides structured support to schools through regular teacher training, mentoring, and guidance by Australian consultants. Partner schools in India receive continuous assistance to maintain quality in both academics and management.
The curriculum also offers strong higher education opportunities.
Through the Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR), WACE graduates can access universities worldwide, including institutions in the US, UK, Europe, and Australia.
AIU recognition ensures students can also pursue higher education in India, including competitive exams such as NEET and JEE.
To further support Indian students, the Springboard Western Australia Scholarship has been launched, offering fully funded study opportunities at Western Australian universities.
WACE’s emphasis on holistic, flexible, and multidisciplinary learning complements the goals of India’s NEP 2020.
The integration of sports, performing arts, life skills, and values-based education aims to nurture resilience, empathy, and creativity alongside academic achievement.
Direct government accountability from Western Australia
Lower costs compared to IB and Cambridge
Global and Indian university recognition
Continuous teacher training and mentoring
Scholarships for higher education in Australia
With its combination of affordability, accountability, and international recognition, WACE is emerging as a strong global curriculum option for Indian families.