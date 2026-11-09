GGSGH expansion to bring 150 MBBS seats to West Delhi

New Delhi: West Delhi is set to witness a major boost in healthcare and medical education, with the Delhi Government moving ahead with plans to establish a new medical college at Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital (GGSGH) in Raghubir Nagar.



The proposed medical college will offer 150 MBBS seats and 40 postgraduate seats, strengthening medical education while improving access to quality healthcare services in the region.



The medical college will be developed across the hospital's existing 13-acre campus in accordance with National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines. The larger healthcare expansion will create a 1,322-bed medical complex, comprising an 850-bed General Hospital and a 472-bed Maternal and Child Hospital.