West Bengal joins NEP and PM-SHRI scheme, unlocking central education funds



"The previous government created this mess by focusing specifically on the OBC category. We have rectified that error by introducing a bill in the Assembly. Merely introducing a law will not suffice; the previous government had approached the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court reopened on July 8, and within a few days, the state government will officially withdraw the OBC case from the apex court. Consequently, the remaining 6,000 appointments will be made, in addition to the 6,000 already verbally promised," he explained.

Adhikari also announced plans to democratize school management by handing over key administrative responsibilities to parents.

"I have asked the Education Minister to amend the new education law. A bill should be introduced in the Legislative Assembly as soon as possible so that the responsibility of the School Management Committee Chairperson or Vice-Chairperson can be entrusted to a parent. This rule exists in every BJP-ruled state; this state had not implemented it," he said.